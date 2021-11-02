TUC gets 1st National Deputy President

The National President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Tommy Etim, has emerged the first National Deputy President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

This is contained in a statement signed by ASCSN Secretary-General, Alade Lawal, on Tuesday in Lagos.

Lawal said that Etim’s new position followed unanimous votes by the three decision-making organs of the congress including the National Administrative Council; the Central Working Committee and the National Executive Council.

“The TUC Etim was a two-term Unit Chairman of ASCSN at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“A seasoned labour leader, Comrade Tommy has attended International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) conferences in Geneva, Switzerland, for more than 20 years.

Also, he is abreast with contemporary industrial relations best practices at the global level including the structures and workings of the Trade Unions in line with ILO standards,” Lawal said.

He also described Etim as a versatile author, as one of his books titled, “Keys to Sustainable Low Cost Housing Development in the 21st Century” had been translated into many languages and could be accessed on Amazon.

Lawal said, “Comrade Tommy is also the Vice Chairman of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council.”