TUC defeats Union Bank in court over staff terminal benefits

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, has defeated Union Bank, the parent body of Union Homes Savings and Loan Plc, one of its subsidiaries, at the National Industrial Court in Lagos.

This was in a suit filed by the Bank to stop the TUC from picketing it for failing to pay the ex-staff of Union Homes.

In the landmark judgment delivered on Monday by Hon. Justice S.H. Danjidda, the Bank was ordered to pay up or face any industrial action deemed fit by the Labour Center.

The case, which was commenced by Union Bank in 2021, sought to stop the Congress from picketing or carrying out any other industrial action against the Bank despite refusing to pay the terminal benefits of the about 500 staff of Union Homes, which have become due since 2014.

The Court dismissed the claims of Union Bank and held that the Congress is legally entitled to carry out picketing and other industrial actions against the Bank to demand the fulfillment of the Bank’s obligations to the TUC members.

In the same vein, the Court agreed with the submission of the Congress’ Attorney, Abdullah Omoloye, and granted the two principal reliefs sought by the TUC in her Counter Claim.

In essence, the Court affirmed the entitlement of the affected members of the Congress to their terminal benefits and ordered the Bank to pay all the outstanding terminal benefits.