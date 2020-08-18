The Osun Chapter of the Trade Union Congress has commended Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for pardoning 962 workers in the state who were demoted for committing administrative infractions.

Adebowale Adekola, the Chairman of TUC in the state, gave the commendation on Tuesday in Osogbo.

Adekola was reacting to a circular issued by the Office of the Head of Service directing all accounting officers in Ministries, Departments and Agencies, where affected workers were posted, to ensure implementation of the governor’s directive.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor during a meeting with a labour group in January ordered the reversal of the demotion.

He, however, urged them to desist from committing such infractions and also show more commitment in the service of the state.

Adekola said the prerogative of mercy granted the affected public servants showed that Oyetola was a listening, caring and magnanimous leader.

He said the governor’s action had further demonstrated his love and concern for workers in Osun State.