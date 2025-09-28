TUC accuses Dangote of anti-workers actions

The Trade Union Congress has accused Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals of anti-worker activities.

The position of the trade union was contained in a statement it issued to newsmen on Sunday by its General Secretary, Comrade N. A. Toro.

It said this followed the alleged sack of some workers of the refinery for associating with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

The statement by Toro said: The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) strongly condemns the recent anti-worker actions of the management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, particularly the unjust termination of workers for exercising their constitutional right to freedom of association and unionization.

We stand in full solidarity with the affected workers and with their union, our affiliate PENGASSAN, whose members have been victimized merely for declaring membership. Such actions amount to a direct assault on Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution and on Nigeria’s obligations under International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions.

Our Demands:

Immediate and unconditional reinstatement of all affected workers.

Public apology from Dangote management with firm assurances against future victimization.

An independent investigation involving the Ministry of Labour, ILO and stakeholders into the refinery’s labour practices.

Call to Action:

Congress hereby places all affiliates on stand-by for a national industrial action if Dangote management fails to comply with these demands within a reasonable time.

No corporation, regardless of size or wealth, will be allowed to trample on the dignity and rights of Nigerian workers. The TUC stands united and ready to act decisively in defense of our members and the Nigerian workforce.