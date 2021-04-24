The media has been charged to reinvigorate intensive sensitization on the dangers of Tuberculosis before it becomes another health emergency in Nigeria.

The admonition formed part of outcome of a recent training of selected media workers on TB reporting by the BreakThrough Action, Nigeria in collaboration with some states Ministries of Health.

The virtual training involving three states: Ebonyi, Bayelsa and Adamawa, was part of Breakthrough Action’s contributions to World TB week, and media capacity building to enhance its social behaviour change advocacy.

The Senior Programme officer of Breakthrough Action, Nigeria, (Media), Eze Eze Ogali and other resource persons highlighted the symptoms of Tuberculosis to include malignant cough, weight loss, night sweat, among others.

Eze noted that the most effective method of Tuberculosis reporting was through human angle interviews and articles where specific survivors share their experiences, adding that such a method would help clear myths and misconception about the disease.

He further urged media workers to take periodic tour of health facilities in their coverage areas with the aim of drawing government’s attention on the need to increase Directly Observed Treatment, Short-course (DOTS) Centres, as well as the need to improve health facilities.

Eze emphasized: “TB is an infectious disease that has the capability of taking over an entire community.

“The media plays a huge role in shaping the decision that government can even take.

“If journalists fail to sensitise the masses on TB, it will become health emergency and that is not what we really want.”

The resource persons emphasized that TB is totally curable if reported on time, and explained that though TB and COVID-19 share cough as symptoms, the TB cough releases spurtum as against the dry cough of COVID -19.

Stressing that testing is the surest way of isolating diseases, the resource persons advised anyone with cough lasting for two weeks to visit any health facility with DOTS Centre, adding that testing and treatment of TB was free in all government facilities.

Further emphasis was laid on the need to avoid stigmatization of sufferers.

“Stigma drags TB to the ground, so show love to TB patients,” they echoed.

Speaking on the objectives of the training, Eze explained: “Objective of the training is to build the capacity of the participants on human angle story telling using TB.

“Also to empower participants to accurately report TB and generate more possible actions on their reporting.

To increase quality show and write-up in order to address TB, Covid-19 symptoms, as well as to introduce the National TB campaign to all of us.”

Breakthrough Action Nigeria is a United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded social and behaviour change (SBC) project designed to increase the practice of priority health behaviours in the areas of malaria; maternal, newborn, and child health, including nutrition (MNCH+N); family planning/reproductive health; and tuberculosis.

The project works closely with Federal and state Ministries of Health and other USAID implementing partners. In Ebonyi State, for instance, the Breakthrough Action works in six pioneer local government areas: Onicha, Ohaozara, Ikwo, Izzi, Ishielu and Ebonyi.