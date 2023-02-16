TTP marks second anniversary of remarkable achievements in mobility technology

Trucks Transit Parks Limited, a leading mobility technology company, on Thursday marked its second anniversary.

The fast growing firm did this by highlighting its key milestones in efficient movement of trucks in and out of Lagos ports.

The TTP has made profound impact on the logistics and transportation industry, delivering innovative solutions that streamline the cargo movement process, reduce congestion and improve the overall efficiency of port operations.

The TTP’s flagship product, Eto, has successfully reduced traffic around the port corridors, resulting in a significant improvement in the average turnaround time for port-bound trucks from an average of two weeks to just three days.

The company’s technology has also contributed significantly to a massive reduction in the cost of moving cargo by 65 per cent, providing significant cost savings to businesses and improving the competitiveness of the Nigerian economy.

It has also in this period digitally managed the movement of over 1,165,000 port and non-port-bound trucks.

“We are proud to mark this milestone, and to see the positive impact that our technology has had on the industry,” said Jama Onwubuariri, Managing Director and Co-founder of TTP.

Onwubuariri added: “Our commitment to delivering innovative solutions has allowed us to revolutionize the way that cargo is transported in and out of Lagos ports, and we are confident that our continued growth and success will bring even greater benefits to the industry in the years to come.”

TTP has established itself as a leader in the mobility technology sector and has received widespread recognition for its innovative solutions and impactful results.

As the company looks ahead to the future, it said it remains focused on delivering cutting-edge technology and excellent service delivery is committed to improving the efficiency and competitiveness of the Nigerian economy.