Amina Kwagh-Hemba, the wife of a former Commissioner of Police for Lagos State, Abubakar Tsav, is dead.

She was reported to have died on Monday at a hospital in Keffi, Nasarawa State during a brief illness.

The Media aide to the late Tsav, Torkula Uke, has confirmed the death of Amina.

Uke said the burial date would be announced later.

Amina’s death comes about seven months after that of her husband.