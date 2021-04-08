The Kwara State Government says it took immediate steps to maintain peace in the renewed clash between Tsaragi and Kange communities of the state.

Rafiu Ajakaiye, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin on Thursday, adding that security agents had been deployed and were doing a good job.

The government, he said, had appealed to all sides to maintain peace and order while the development was still being monitored.

According to Ajakaiye, the state governor is talking every other minute with the leaders on all sides to ensure peace is restored.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the two communities were engulfed in a renewed communal clash on Thursday, leaving many injured.

The headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government Area and its neighbouring communities in Edu Local Government Area of the state had been having age-long rivalry and animosity.

While confirming the development in a telephone interview with NAN, SP Ajayi Okesanmi, the Kwara Police Public Relations Officer, said that officers of the police had taken charge.