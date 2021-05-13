The suspended Managing Director of Nigerian Port Authority, Hadiza Bala Usman on Thursday said that truth will always triumph.

Hadiza is currently under investigation over N167 billion unremitted fund to the Federal government purse by the panel set up by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi

However, on Thursday on her Twitter handle, she said truth will always triumph.

In a pose with Governor Nasir El-Rufai at the palace of the Emir of Zazzau, she captioned the photo, “Eid Mubarak….”Taqabbalallāhu minnā wa minkum”May Allah accept [good deeds] from you and us.”

“At the place of the Emir of Zazzau with my forever Boss Nasir El-Rufai, We remain resolute in the belief that the truth always triumphs…Allah’s protection and guidance for always.”

She was in photograph with Governor of Kaduna State while paying homage to Emir of Zauzau.