The Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released a strong prophecy about the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, and some of the officials in his administration.

The popular prophet made the revelation at a service in his Lagos church.

Ayodele made it known that President Buhari is incapacitated and that the truth about him will be exposed soon.

The popular prophet explained that his incapacity has affected the judiciary greatly and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammed, can no longer perform his duties.

He said the judiciary system of Nigeria is on the verge of collapse due to the inefficiency of the CJN.

He said: “President Buhari is incapacitated.

“He is not in charge of his government.

“Cabals are the ones ruling the country now.

“I foresee that the truth about him will be exposed soon.

“The CJN, Tanko Muhammed, cannot lead judiciary again.

“The incapacity of the President has affected him.

“The judiciary system is on the verge of collapse.”

Primate Ayodele had before now revealed in his 2021 prophecy that a secret document will be exposed that will indict Buhari’s government.

He said: “I foresee that some important documents will leak out of the Villa.

“There will be Classified Official leakages from the Villa.

“Let’s pray not to lose anybody in the Villa.”