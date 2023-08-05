Trusted dispatch rider absconds with company’s $45,000

A trusted dispatch rider, Philip Samson, who has worked with the company for more than 13 years, stunned and disappointed his boss and colleagues when he took $45,000 meant for the operation of the company and ran to Kogi State from Lagos State, hoping he would not be found and caught.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Hundeyin, revealed this development to newsmen..

Hundeyin explained that the suspect was tracked and trailed to Anpka area of Kogi State where he was arrested and had since been charged to court.

According to Owohunwa, on July 20, 2023 at about 1:40pm, a complaint was received that a company’s dispatch rider absconded with a parcel containing $45,000, money meant for office use.

“Investigation led to the arrest of the suspect, one Philip Samson, aged 40, who had been in the employ of the company for 13 years, and recovery of the stolen money, at Anpka Area of Kogi State where he ran to. The suspect has been charged to court,” said Owohunwa.

ALSO READ:

In another development, the state Police busted two suspects who allegedly specialised in stealing engines and selling the same to their criminal receivers.

The Command on June 24, 2023 at about 2am said a fisherman at Yaba waterfront woke in the morning and discovered that his boat engine had been stolen.

Upon receipt of the complaint, Police operatives embarked on an investigation that led to the arrest of 41-year-old Felix Ylonfu and 35-year-old Alpha Gerard.

The CP said that efforts are ongoing to recover the stolen boat engine and to arrest the criminal receivers, adding that the suspects will be arraigned as soon as the investigation is concluded.