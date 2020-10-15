US President Donald Trump’s youngest child, Baron, also contracted COVID-19 but has recovered, according to his mother and First Lady, Melania Trump.

In an article on the official website of the White House, titled, “My personal experience with COVID-19,” Mrs. Trump also disclosed that she had also tested negative.

She wrote: “It was two weeks ago when I received the diagnosis that so many Americans across our country and the world had already received: I tested positive for COVID-19.

“To make matters worse, my husband, and our nation’s Commander-in-Chief, received the same news.

“Naturally my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think ‘what about tomorrow or the next day?’

“My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms.

“In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together.

“He has since tested negative.”

The First Lady said days after her diagnosis, she started having a “roller coaster” of symptoms, including body aches, cough and headaches.

She advocated healthy lifestyle for everyone, noting that a “balanced diet, fresh air, and vitamins really are vital to keep our bodies healthy”.

However, she opted for more of natural treatment through vitamins and healthy food, according to her.

Mrs. Trump wrote: “I am happy to report that I have tested negative and hope to resume my duties as soon as I can.

“Along with this good news, I want people to know that I understand just how fortunate my family is to have received the kind of care that we did.

“If you are sick, or if you have a loved one who is sick—I am thinking of you and will be thinking of you every day.

“I pray for our country and I pray for everyone who is grappling with COVID-19 and any other illnesses or challenges.”

Mrs. Trump thanked her caretakers led by White House physician, Dr. Sean Conley, and the Americans who wished her well while she was ill.