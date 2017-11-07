Trump’s presidency negatively impacted on world economy – Poll

One year after election of US President, 73.9 per cent of world experts believe that the presidency of Donald Trump has a negative impact on world economic growth.

According to a survey conducted by the German IFO Institute Centre for Economic Studies, “exactly one year after Trump’s election international economics experts believe that the US President is negatively influencing the world economy.

“In a survey of 929 experts in 120 countries conducted by the Munich-based ifo Institute, 73.9 per cent of participants stated this opinion,” the CES said in a press statement.

The survey also found that as many as 57.6 per cent of respondents believed that the policy of Trump’s administration had an adverse impact on the US economy, with social justice and climate protection suffering the most.

Respondents from Canada, Ireland and Mexico believe that the presidency of Donald Trump most negatively affect their countries.

At the same time, the number of experts who said that Trump’s policy negatively influences US domestic policy amounted to 38 per cent.

Donald Trump assumed the presidential office in January 2017.

During his election campaign, Trump made radical proposals regarding the economic policy, in particular in the fields of taxation, business regulation and investment.

He also has repeatedly threatened to withdraw from North American Free Trade Agreement and withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement in June over the deal’s negative impact on the U.S. economy.