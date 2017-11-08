Trump’s granddaughter gets A+ from Xi for singing in Chinese

US President Donald Trump’s granddaughter once again stole the hearts of many Chinese with her ability to recite Chinese poetry and sing in Mandarin.

This time, she charmed none other than Chinese President, Xi Jinping, when President Trump, visiting China as part of his five-nation Asia tour, on Wednesday showed him videos of his granddaughter, Arabella Kushner, performing in Mandarin.

Trump showed Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, the videos when the two leaders and their wives were having tea at the Forbidden City.

The US president used a tablet computer to show off his grandchild’s singing and reciting skills, Chinese state media reported.

Xi lauded Kushner and said she deserved an A+, according to state media.

He added that Kushner, whose videos went viral in China in the past, is a child star in his country.

Kushner is the daughter of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump were, in turn, treated with a Peking Opera.

After tea, the couples sat at the entrance of Forbidden City pavilion as children dressed in brilliantly coloured costumes performed acrobatic sequence of the “Monkey King,” followed by another act that involved tossing confetti and flower petals.

At the end, the children came out for a bow and shouted “welcome to China! I love you” as Trump say “beautiful” and with Melania, posed for pictures with the children.