Trump’s daughter marries Nigerian-bred fiancé in Florida

Tiffany Trump, the daughter of former United States President, Donald Trump, married her lover, a Nigerian-bred Michael Boulos, on Saturday.

The wedding took place at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Donald Trump and his wife, Melania were at the wedding.

Boulos was raised in Lagos and he is of Lebanese and French descent. He was said to have moved to Nigeria at a young age – where his family’s business is based. He studied at the American International School of Lagos.

He is the son of Massad, the Chief Executive Officer of SCOA Nigeria, and his mother Sarah is the founder of the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria.

Bolus was studying project management at City University of London when he met Tiffany, a law student at Georgetown, while she was on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, with Lindsay Lohan in 2018.

Tiffany and Buolos got engaged on January 19, 2021, at the White House rose garden — a few hours to the end of Trump’s tenure as US president, with Bolus popping the question to Tiffany with a 13-carat emerald-cut diamond from Dubai, said to be worth $1.2 million.

Following the spectacular wedding, Tiffany, 29, waltzed on to the dancefloor arm-in-arm with the groom before the doting couple shared their special moment to a cover of Toploader’s ‘Dancing in the Moonlight,’ the Daily Mail reported.

Changed from her stunning wedding gown, Tiffany wore a flowing white dress as she showed off a diamond necklace and her sharply-dressed husband beside her in his black tuxedo.

The beaming couple swayed in each other’s arms, with Michael spinning Tiffany before holding her in a loving embrace as the crowd cheered after an evening celebrating their nuptials.

Shortly afterwards, everyone joined Tiffany and Michael on the dancefloor – including father-of-the-bride Trump, enjoying a slow, intimate dance with wife Melania.

As they danced to ‘Strangers in the Night,’ by Frank Sinatra, Trump could be seen whispering in his wife’s ear before he pecked her on the cheek with a kiss.

Like all the male guests, the former president sported a black tuxedo and bowtie, with Melania showing off a peach-colored dress.





