US President Donald Trump is to issue an Executive Order aimed at smoothening problems in food supply distribution after an outbreak of coronavirus at meat processing plants.

The problem appears to be centred around Tyson, a major US company, which has seen outbreaks at its plants.

Trump told reporters at the White House that the company was facing “unique” circumstances, but stressed that shortages were not because of a lack of food.

“There is plenty of supply – it’s distribution,” Trump said about the problem, saying the executive order would aim to solve liability issues.

There are other issues besides the outbreaks at Tyson plants.

The breakdown of distribution networks, coupled with labour issues, have led to fresh produce rotting and dairy farmers dumping milk.

John Tyson, the chairman of Tyson Foods, warned over the weekend his supply chains were breaking.

The problems in distribution come as unemployment has ticked sharply upwards since March and people who once held jobs are forced into long queues for food at charity centres.

Aerial footage of cars backed up as people wait for their turn to get a basket of food handouts have gone viral.

