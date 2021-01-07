President Donald Trump’s former Chief of Staff and Special Envoy for Northern Ireland, Mick Mulvaney, said on Thursday that he resigned from his post, the previous night after a mob of protesters stormed the US Capitol building in Washington.

“I called Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, last night to let him know I was resigning from that. I can’t do it; I can’t stay,” Mulvaney said.

Mulvaney said more officials from Trump’s administration could soon quit, while others plan to stay on because they fear the president could “put something worse in” before leaving the office on January 20.

On Wednesday, Trump loyalists broke into the US Capitol building after the president delivered a fiery speech to tens of thousands of supporters near the White House.

During the remarks, Trump said he refused to concede and called on his supporters to keep fighting to prevent the election from being “stolen”, claiming widespread vote fraud, allegations that have been refuted by election officials.

Sputnik/NAN.