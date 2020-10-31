US Special Forces, Navy Elite SEAL Team 6, on Saturday rescued an American citizen, Philip Walton, in Nigeria, days after he was kidnapped by gunmen in Niger Republic and moved to Nigeria by his abductors.

It was learnt that the hostage was abducted on Monday night on the outskirts of Massalata, a village in Niger Republic.

Walton had been living in Massalata with his wife and child for two years, according to his father, who himself has been in Niger for nearly 30 years.

Local officials had said this week that the kidnappers had called the man’s father to demand a ransom, but it was not confirmed by the family.

According to a statement by Pentagon, Walton is safe and in the care of the US State Department.

The statement also stated that the US forces did not suffer any casualties in the rescue operation.

However, in a tweet by Donald Trump Jr, it was revealed that Seal Team 6 killed the kidnappers.

He tweeted: “Seal Team 6.

“They were all dead before they knew what was happening.

“With Trump, the world knows knows that harming an American has consequences, whether you are a terrorist leader like al-Baghdadi or Soleimani, or these now-deceased kidnappers in Niger/Nigeria.”