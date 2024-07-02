Trump immune from prosecution for official acts – US Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court said on Monday that former US President Donald Trump can claim immunity from prosecution on election subversion charges as it relates to official acts as president.

The United States of America apex court said this though he could still face prosecution for unofficial acts.

The Supreme Court said in a ruling: “Held: Under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of Presidential power entitles a former President to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority.

“He is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts.

“There is no immunity for unofficial acts.”

Lower courts denied Trump’s motion to dismiss the election subversion indictment against him based on claims of presidential immunity and declined to decide on whether the conduct involved official acts.

Certain allegations in the case against Trump are readily categorized while others present “more difficult questions,” the ruling said.

Sputnik/NAN.