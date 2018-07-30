Trump claims ‘very nasty’ business deal with Mueller

US President, Donald Trump, has lashed out at Robert Mueller, the Special Counsel probing into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump, in a barrage of tweets, called on Mueller to disclose such “conflicts of interest” and alleged witch-hunt by the special counsel.

“Is Robert Mueller ever going to release his conflicts of interest with respect to President Trump, including the fact that we had a very nasty & contentious business relationship, I turned him down to head the FBI (one day before appointment as S.C.) & Comey is his close friend.

Truump tweeted: “….Also, why is Mueller only appointing Angry Dems, some of whom have worked for Crooked Hillary, others, including himself, have worked for Obama…

“And why isn’t Mueller looking at all of the criminal activity & real Russian Collusion on the Democrats side-Podesta, Dossier?’’

Alleged Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, in which Trump won by Electoral College but lost to Clinton by almost three million popular votes, led to the set-up of the special panel headed by Robert Mueller.

Trump received 304 electoral votes and Clinton garnered 227 but while Trump polled 62,984,825 or 46.4 per cent of the popular votes, Clinton polled 65,853,516 or 48.5 per cent.

However, Trump has repeatedly and angrily claimed witch-hunt by the Democrats and insisted that there was no collusion.

The US president had earlier tweeted about the unfair constitution of the members of the more than one-year-old panel, which he claimed were populated by Democrats.

“There is No Collusion! The Robert Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt, headed now by 17 (increased from 13, including an Obama White House lawyer) Angry Democrats, was started by a fraudulent Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC.

He tweeted: “Therefore, the Witch Hunt is an illegal Scam!’’