President Donald Trump’s campaign wired $3 million to officials in Wisconsin to fund a partial recount of votes in the November 3 US presidential election, an official said.

The State Elections Commission said this in a Twitter statement on Wednesday.

It said: “The Wisconsin Elections Commission has received a wire transfer from the Trump campaign for $3 million.

“No petition has been received yet, but the Trump campaign has told WEC staff one will be filed today. We have no further information at this time.”

The Trump campaign in a separate statement said it would file a petition later in the day for a recount in two counties, Milwaukee and Dane.

The statement cited illegally altered absentee ballots, illegally issued absentee ballots, and illegal advice given by government officials allowing Wisconsin’s Voter ID laws to be circumvented.

The campaign contends that officials sent absentee ballots to “indefinitely confined” voters without requiring that the voters submit identification, as required by state election laws.

A state website defines indefinitely confined voters as people with restricted mobility due to age, physical illness, infirmity or disability.

The Trump campaign claimed the number of confined voter ballots surged from 72,000 in 2019 to 240,000 in the November election and that a “substantial number” of those ballots were returned without proper identification.

The latest tally shows Biden beat Trump in Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes.

Sputnik/NAN.