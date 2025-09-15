‘True literary giant,’ Obi hails Chimamanda Adichie on birthday

Former Anambra State governor and Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has joined the global literary community in celebrating award-winning novelist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, on her birthday.

In a message shared via his Facebook page, Obi described Adichie as a “true literary giant” whose works have enriched global literature while uplifting humanity.

“Chimamanda has blossomed into a true literary giant, whose writings enrich global literature while uplifting humanity. She has used her extraordinary gift to tell our stories with dignity and raise new generations of storytellers,” Obi said.

According to him, Adichie, through her novels, essays, and literary workshops, continues to inspire young people to dream boldly, think critically, and use words as tools for truth and transformation.

Obi further highlighted the author’s humility and deep connection to her roots, recalling her visits to her alma mater to honour her teachers.

“In that simple yet profound act, she reminded us all that the journey forward is strongest when anchored in gratitude to the past,” he stated.

Describing Adichie as both “sister and beacon of inspiration to millions,” Obi prayed for her continued strength, wisdom, and joy, adding: “May her light shine even brighter for Nigeria and the world.”

Adichie, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated literary figures, is renowned for her works including Purple Hibiscus, Half of a Yellow Sun, and Americanah, which have earned her global acclaim and cemented her place among the foremost voices in contemporary literature.

