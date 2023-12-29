Trucks Transit Parks Ltd Advocates E-tag and EITN Deployment for Lagos Ports

Lagos, Nigeria; December 28, 2023:

Trucks Transit Parks Limited (TTP), a leading technology company specialising in mobility solutions, has emphasised the urgent need for the implementation of Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)/E-tags and the E-Callup Interchange Transaction Number (EITN) to streamline truck movements within Lagos ports. This call was reiterated during a recent Stakeholders Engagement Forum held at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Headquarters recently, aimed at assessing the efficiency of the Electronic Callup System amid the resurgence of traffic gridlock along the Apapa Port corridor.

Key challenges discussed during the forum included the drop in terminal efficiency, which has contributed significantly to the persistent gridlock at port corridors; the status of information technology infrastructural installations across park facilities, with some parks allegedly operating without fulfilling standard requirements. Concerns were also raised about wet cargo operations, emphasizing the need for an electronic callup system for tanker operations to alleviate congestion. Truckers’ attitudes toward standard operating procedures for the E-callup system were also identified as a major driver of congestion.

In light of these challenges, TTP proposed the deployment of E-tags to improve the electronic callup system deployed for the Apapa and Tincan ports. The E-tags affixed to vehicle windshields, offer a seamless and automated approach to access control. E-tag readers at entry and exit gates integrate with the access barrier system, improving security and access control. The integration with the ètò solution streamlines the truck scheduling process, leading to benefits such as fast cargo evacuation, reduced human interaction, improved security, and cost-effectiveness.

Furthermore, TTP recommended the implementation of EITN for Apapa and Tincan Ports, describing it as a key transaction and traffic cycle correlation measure. This feature, implemented in line with its design, ensures high volumes of legitimate bookings, reduces illegitimate traffic, and enhances transaction phase correlation. It provides better coordination of truck movements within ports, prevents criss-crossing between terminals, and supports integrated security check activities.

TTP’s Managing Director band Co-founder, Jama Onwubuariri, emphasized the importance of deploying RFID/E-tags and EITN, stating, “The deployment of RFID/E-tag and EITN is pivotal to addressing the challenges faced in the Lagos ports. TTP is committed to providing innovative solutions that enhance efficiency, reduce congestion, and create a seamless experience for stakeholders in the maritime sector.”Trucks Transit Parks Limited, a technology company dedicated to providing tech-based mobility solutions in Africa, continues to play a pivotal role in reducing congestion in the Apapa port economic zone. With its custom-made software solutions, including ètò, TTP aims to enhance real-time visibility for traffic management, terminals performance, and drivers, contributing to the overall efficiency of the maritime sector.