Trucks: Lagos suspends enforcement of e-call-up at Lekki-Epe

The Lagos State Government has suspended enforcement of its e-call-up system for truck movement on the Lekki-Epe corridor.

Olawale Musa, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the enforcement was to start on March 1.

The suspension was decided on at a meeting between the representatives of the ministry and leaders of transport unions, according to Musa.

The unions are the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, and Petroleum Tanker Drivers, a branch of NUPENG.

Musa said in the statement: “Rising from the meeting which was held at the conference room of the Ministry of Transportation, Lagos State, the ministry yielded to the request of the union leaders to suspend enforcement of the e-call-up system to allow them further engagement with members of their unions.

“The unions promised to ensure parking compliance by their members while the engagement is ongoing.”

The Permanent Secretary added that the union leaders and representatives of the ministry agreed that the ministry would carry out the enforcement in the event of violation of the agreement.

“All parties agreed with the importance of the e-call up system as the best solution for managing truck movement along Lekki-Epe corridor,” he said.

According to Musa, the meeting was attended by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi.

NAN reports that the technology-driven e-call-up system is meant to ensure seamless traffic flow on the corridor.

It was introduced in view of the large vehicular traffic being generated by trucks accessing the Lekki Deep Seaport, Lekki Free Zone, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, and some other industries within the axis.

