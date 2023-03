Truck kills three, injures two on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

No fewer than three persons lost their lives while two others sustained injuries when a truck lost control at Toll-Gate area on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Ahmed Umar, the Ogun Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Umar, who spoke with NAN on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun State, explained that the accident, which occurred at about 7:35pm, involved six persons, two vehicles and two motorcycles.

He said a truck conveying bags of cement was inbound Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway, when it lost control due to brake failure and rammed into two vehicles and two bajaj motorcycles.

According to him, those that died were either traders or those waiting for buses.

He said: “The accident led to the death of three persons while two others sustained various degrees of injuries and one person was unhurt.

“The corpses of the dead had been deposited at the morgue of General Hospital, Ifo, while the injured are receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Ota.”

The Sector Commander blamed the accident on excessive speeding.

Umar advised motorists to always desist from excessive speeding and ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before putting them on the roads to prevent avoidable crashes.

