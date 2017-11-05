Truck kills four, injures 10 in Ibadan

Four persons were on Saturday killed in Ibadan, Oyo State when a truck conveying sharp sand rammed into them along the Moniya-Iseyin Road.

The truck was said to have lost its brake.

At least 10 persons were also injured in the accident.

Five motorcycles and three tricycles were also destroyed beyond repair.

The victims were a motorcycle operator, a woman, an underaged boy and a trader at the Moniya meat market.

The driver of the truck was said to have escaped from the scene of the incident unhurt.

The spokesman of the Oyo State Police Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said two people were confirmed dead and their corpses deposited at the State Hospital, Mortuary, Ring Road, Ibadan for autopsy.

Ajisebutu said the driver of the tipper had been arrested and the truck recovered to the station for VIO inspection.