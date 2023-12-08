Truck driver docked for causing pedestrian’s death

A 45-year-old truck driver, Rasaki Ajadi, who allegedly drove recklessly and caused the death of a 28-year-old woman, on Friday appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

Ajadi is standing trial on a four-count charge bordering on reckless driving, driving without licence and killing a pedestrian.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on November 25 on Iyana Ipaja Road by Cement Bus Stop, Lagos State.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant recklessly drove a Scania truck with registration number BDG 617 XY, and caused the death of one Helen Popoola.

ALSO READ:

Nigerian-trained Doctor heads Robotic Surgery team at UK Varsity

Doping: Pogba’s lawyers plan to secure two-year ban

Chelsea warned over Victor Osimhen move

He said that the defendant drove the truck under the influence of alcohol and without a driver’s licence.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 19(i) (iii) and 20 of the Road Traffic Laws of Lagos State, 2012, as well as the Federal Road Safety Act of 2017.

The Magistrate, K. A. Ariyo did not take the defendant’s plea but ordered his remand.

She also directed that the case file should be duplicated and sent to the Office of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Ariyo adjourned the case until January 12 for mention.