Truck driver docked for allegedly stabbing conductor

A 28-year-old truck driver, Illiyasu Balarebe, was on Wednesday docked in an Apapa Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stabbing a conductor.

Balarebe, whose address was not given, is charged with assault.

Leo said that the defendant stabbed and injured a conductor, Yahaya Wasiu on his shoulder during an altercation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at about 10 a.m. on Oct. 2, along Ungwar Sarki Road, Kaduna.

The offence, he said, is punishable under Section 173 of the Kaduna State Penal Code 2017.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following Yahaya’s non-guilty plea, Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 and two responsible sureties in like sum.

Emmanuel said that the sureties must be a blood relation to the defendant.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 16, for hearing.