Truck driver docked for alleged manslaughter

On Thursday, a 52-year-old truck driver, Ebenezer Coffie, was arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly causing the death of a 42-year-old woman.

Coffie, who resides at Alimosho area of Lagos, is facing two counts of reckless driving and manslaughter.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 16 at 6.10p.m. at Ipaja Road, Lagos.

Ajayi said that the defendant drove a Bedford truck with registration number LSR 584 XG recklessly and killed Beatrice Agbonavbare.

The prosecutor said, “The defendant drove the truck recklessly with no regard regards to other road users on the public highway.

Ajayi said that the offences contravened Sections 12 A, 162, No 9 of the Transport Sector Reform Law of Lagos State, 2021.

The Magistrate, E. Kubeinje, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until April 26 for mention.