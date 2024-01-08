Truck driver dies in collision on Lagos bridge

A truck driver died on Ojuelegba Bridge in Lagos on Monday when he got trapped in a multiple collision involving two other trucks.
His assistant escaped unscathed, however.
Permanent Secretary at the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made the announcement.
“A LASEMA Response Team encountered a multiple accident which involved three articulated trucks on Ojuelegba Bridge at 1.37 a.m., while returning from a recovery operation in Ijora axis of Lagos.
“The accident involved two trucks laden with sand and a third one laden with chicken feed.
“The lead truck, laden with sand reportedly suffered mechanical error on motion, which resulted in a sudden halt of movement.
“The two other trucks, speeding from the rear rammed into the first truck trapping the deceased,’’ he stated.
Oke-Osanyintolu added that the corpse had been extricated and taken to a morgue.
“All affected vehicles have been recovered off the bridge to LASTMA office at Iponri, Surulere.
“The Ojuelegba Bridge has been re-opened for safe and easy vehicular movement,’’ he stated.