Tragedy stuck in Imo State on Saturday after no fewer than 10 women lost their lives and others severely wounded as a truck fell inside a market.

Our Correspondent gathered that the truck lost its brakes and crushed the women who were trading on a roadside market in Nkwommiri, Nwangele Local Government Area of the state.

Our Correspondent gathered that the truck, which was navigating through a hill, lost brake killing the women after ramming on other vehicles.

A youth leader, who simply identified himself as Adolphus, told our Correspondent that some of the victims were crushed into a nearby river.

Adolphus said: “The worst has happened here.

“A truck that lost its brakes has killed women trading on the road at Nkwommir.”

A community leader, Frank Ozuruigbo, said the community was working with government official to rescue those who were trapped.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that while the rescue mission was ongoing, only 10 persons had been confirmed dead.