The Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, has said that criminals would no longer have easy access to the country as the Service now have access to International Police database information.

Babandede said this at the August edition of Lunch Time Reform Seminar organised by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that having access to the Interpol database information was an opportunity for NIS to track and prevent any criminal wanted globally from entering or doing business in Nigeria.

The comptroller general also spoke on the activities of cyber criminals and advised Nigerians to desist from patronising fake recruitment sites as the Service was not recruiting.

He said: “This notice became necessary due to the increasing activities of fraudsters that have remained unrepentant.

“After several arrests and arraignment they continue to open fake recruitment sites through which they defraud unsuspecting citizens of their money.”

Ibrahim Arabi, Director General, BPSR, noted that NIS has implemented most of the recommendations by BPSR, which has translated into improvement in quality of service delivered by the organisation.

Arabi noted that the essence of the seminar was to share experiences, expose participants to internationally accepted best practices and equip each other to be better placed in driving reforms in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The director general said it was now more obvious that traditional government structures and systems were no longer suitable to meet the demands, desires and challenges of complex global economies.

He therefore said that to effectively accomplish targets, day-to-day government business should no longer rely on conventional approaches.

“Hence there is need to leverage on ICT to plan and execute government policies, programmes and projects,” he said.