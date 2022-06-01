Troost-Ekong: We learn’t our lessons against Mexico

Super Eagles’ Deputy captain, William Troost-Ekong, believes they have learnt lessons from their 2-1 loss to the El-Tri of Mexico.

The Watford of England defender stated this ahead of their international engagements against Ecuador, Sierra Leone and Mauritius.

Troost-Ekong said: “We were unhappy to have lost to Mexico because everyone worked very hard.

“The issues of long travel and little time to adapt to the new zone affected us all in the first half, but we created a raft of chances in the second half and were unlucky to have lost.

“Nevertheless, we have taken on board a lot of lessons from the game and they will be quite useful in subsequent matches.”

Captain Troost-Ekong, who spoke with thenff.com in New Jersey, United States of America on Monday, however, heaped plaudits on the four home-based professionals who were given opportunities in the second half, saying they were tireless and showed composure and confidence against the El Tri.

He said: “Everyone has been great here with good attitude and response at training.

“However, I must specially commend the team mates from the Nigeria Professional Football League who have shown poise, pace and power and also commitment; they have no doubt raised the NPFL’s profile with their attitude and performance.”

Defender Sani Faisal, midfielder Chiamaka Madu and forwards Victor Mbaoma and Ishaq Rafiu came into the fray in the second period.

Having divested themselves of procession and environmental issues (long-haul travels and time zone body reaction), the Eagles filed out for full training session at the Montclair State University pitch on Monday, with most of the players showing the usual enthusiasm, energy and sharpness.

The Eagles will file out against Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on Thursday evening, as from 8pm ET (1am on June 3 in Nigeria).