Troost-Ekong suffers injury in Super Eagles camp, returns to England

Super Eagles’ Assistant Captain, William Troost-Ekong, has joined long list of national team players that have cropped injury during the international break.

The national team official Twitter handle @NGSuperEagles made this disclosure of the development on Saturday.

It tweeted: “William Troost-Ekong has left camp as a result of an injury cropped during the test game yesterday (Friday).

“He is back to base for further checks.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery Ekong.”

Recall that Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, and Leicester City defensive midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, were ruled out of the friendly game against the Desert Foxes of Algeria next Tuesday due to injury.