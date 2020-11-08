Super Eagles’ stand-in captain, William Troost-Ekong, has opened his goal account with a header in Watford’s 3-2 win over Coventry at Vicarage Road.

Ismaila Sarr struck an 83rd minute penalty to secure the win, after Troost-Ekong had equalised following a Coventry comeback.

After Andre Gray put the Hornets ahead, the Sky Blues turned the game around through two goals in three minutes from Gustavo Hamer and Tyler Walker but they could not hold on.

The game turned on its head in an amazing three-minute spell that saw three goals.

Coventry equalised in the 63rd minute when Hamer was first to a bounce from outside the area and his header had enough power to leave Foster stranded and loop into the net.

A minute later, the goalscorer found Biamou, who laid the ball off to Walker to drill home past the outstretched goalkeeper.

Watford equalised after 66 minutes when Troost-Ekong headed home a corner by Garner.

With four minutes of added time announced, Watford were able to see out the game and keep their unbeaten record at Vicarage Road this season intact.

The elated Nigerian defender via his Twitter handle @WTroostEkong wrote: “Big 3 points today! Great character from the boys.

“Happy to get off the mark with my first goal. Thanks @jgarnerr96 for making it easy to get my big head on that. Some more of those please!”