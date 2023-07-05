Troost-Ekong joins Greek club

828 828

Watford FC confirms the permanent transfer of William Troost-Ekong to Greek top-flight side PAOK for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old made 68 appearances during a three-year spell with the Hornets, having arrived in September 2020.

During his debut season, the centre-half was a key part of the record-breaking defensive unit that conceded only 30 goals in 2020/21 – the joint fewest in Championship history and Watford’s lowest ever tally – as promotion was secured.

Having made the step up to the Premier League, the Nigerian international featured 17 times in the top flight during 2021/22, taking the captain’s armband on several occasions.

Troost-Ekong then made a further 17 appearances last season, notably scoring a memorable goal against Luton Town in October 2022, before moving on loan to Italian side Salernitana during the second half of the campaign.

“We would like to thank William for his efforts while at Watford FC and wish him all the best for the future,” Watford stated.