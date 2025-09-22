Troops subdue ISWAP attack, shield 10,000 households in Borno

Nigerian Army troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) subdued a major Islamic State – West Africa Province (ISWAP)assault on Banki in Bama Local Government Area of Borno and Bula area of Yobe.

A credible source at Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria that the troops had shielded more than 10,000 resettled households from renewed displacement.

The source said the terrorists launched coordinated attacks on September 18 in a bid to overrun the communities and destabilise hard-earned peace.

He said the terrorists were met with stiff resistance from ground troops, backed by precision airstrikes, forcing them into a disorderly retreat with heavy casualties in men and weapons on enemies’ side.

In Banki, he said the reinforced troops stood firm to protect women, children and the elderly.

According to him, in Bula Yobe, soldiers displayed tactical discipline that foiled repeated enemy attempts to breach security positions.

“Farmers who recently returned to rebuild their livelihoods were also secured.

“During an operational visit on September 19, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 OPHK, Brig.-Gen. Ugochukwu Unachukwu, hailed the troops’ sacrifice.

“The GOC confirmed that the terrorists had been dealt a decisive blow.

“He assured residents and humanitarian agencies that the Nigerian army remains resolute in its mandate to protect civilians and secure the recovery of conflict-affected communities,” he said.

The source also dismissed as false some media reports claiming that terrorists overran a military base in the area.

He stated that no army position was captured and that all communities remained firmly under security control.

According to him, one soldier paid the supreme price during the encounters with others wounded in the operation.

He described their sacrifice as a testament to the force’s determination to guarantee peace, dignity and safety for Nigerians returning home after years of displacement.

The source said the ongoing operations would be sustained under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, within a joint and multi-agency framework.

“Nigerians owe the injured gallant troops and fallen heroes a debt of gratitude for keeping hope alive in communities rising from the ashes of war,” he added.

