Troops sack bandits camp in Plateau, kill one

Troops of the 3rd Division, operating under Operation Safe Haven, have neutralised a bandit during a raid at Teng Village in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Major Samson Zhakom, the Military Special Taskforce spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

According to him, the operation was intelligence-led and aimed at flushing out armed criminals from the state.

Zhakom explained that the troops engaged the bandits, overwhelming them and forcing a disorderly retreat.

He added that during the exchange of gunfire, one bandit was neutralised, while others sustained severe gunshot wounds, as evidenced by blood traces along their withdrawal routes.

The statement read: “As part of ongoing efforts to flush out armed criminals from Plateau State, in the early hours of 23 May 2025, troops of 3 Division/Operation Safe Haven conducted an intelligence-based raid on a bandits’ hideout at Teng Village in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“During the operation, troops made contact, overwhelmed the criminals, and forced them to retreat in disarray.

“However, one bandit was neutralised during the exchange of gunfire, while traces of blood along their withdrawal routes indicate that some of the fleeing bandits sustained severe gunshot wounds.

“Troops exploited the hideout and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, and 11 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition.

“The recovered arms and ammunition are in the custody of troops for further action. Meanwhile, troops are pursuing the fleeing criminals.”

Troops of 3 Division with Operation Safe Haven further stated that they will “continue to demonstrate impeccable service in the Joint Operations Area and remain motivated to fight against non-state actors whose obnoxious activities must be obstructed by every means possible.”

