Troops rescue two kidnapped Immigration officers in Benue

Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have rescued two kidnapped officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

This is contained in a statement by Lt. Ahmad Zubairu, Acting Media Information Officer, OPWS headquarters, on Saturday and made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

Zubairu said the operation was carried out on Friday, following credible intelligence from “appropriate superior authorities” regarding the abduction of David Iorwuese and Oliver Orasuur.

He said a coordinated search and rescue mission was launched in Tse Tembe and Adamawa Village, located within the Azendeshi Council Ward of Ukum LGA where they were rescued.

“The operation, executed with precision and speed, led to the successful recovery of the two victims at Adamawa Village after the kidnappers fled.

“The rescued officers are currently in safe custody of the troops receiving preliminary medical attention and debriefing,” the statement stated

The Force Commander, OPWS, Maj.- Gen Moses Gara commended the gallant troops for their professionalism and unwavering commitment to duty.

He said the success of the mission underscored the determination of OPWS to respond swiftly to distress calls, safeguard citizens, and sustain efforts in protecting farmers to enhance food security in Benue and adjoining states.

He urged communities to continue to provide timely and credible information to security agencies, adding that collaboration between the security forces and local residents remained vital in curbing criminality.