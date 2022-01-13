Troops rescue three kidnapped Polytechnic students in Plateau

The troops of Operation Safe Haven, the military outfit in charge of security in Plateau State and environ, have rescued the three students of Plateau State Polytechnic who were kidnapped on Wednesday.

The OPSH confirmed this development in a statement signed by its Media Officer, Major Ishaku Takwa, on Thursday.

The students were kidnapped on Wednesday when armed kidnappers stormed a private hostel: “Plateau Embassy,” on Wednesday at about 7:45pm and abducted three female students of the polytechnic.

Take said the students were rescued unhurt by troops of Operation Safe Haven deployed at Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “The troops deployed at Nding Sesut, a remote community in Barikin Ladi noticed an unusual movement of persons during patrols.

“Troops immediately conducted a cordon and search in the general area that led to the rescue of the three students at an abandoned poultry farm.

“The victims have since been united with their families.

“Manhunt to apprehend the suspects is still ongoing.”