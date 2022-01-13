Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Crime

Troops rescue three kidnapped Polytechnic students in Plateau

By No Comments1 Min Read
Twelve Soldiers U.S. Army Soldiers share tactics and training with a little over 200 Nigerian Army Soldiers from 26th Infantry Battalion in a remote military compound four hours north of the capital in Jaji. The seven- week training includes reacting to an IED, react to an ambush, securing an objective, operations planning, etc. The training's significance cannot be underestimated. These Nigerian Soldiers may eventually use these tactics when forward-deployed to fight against the violent terrorist organization, Boko Haram. Nigerian Advanced infantry training has significant implications outside of on-the-ground tactical maneuvers. This bilateral military-to-military training carries diplomatic weight showcasing the U.S.'s commitment to its African partners and Nigeria's commitment to countering violent extremist organizations.

The troops of Operation Safe Haven, the military outfit in charge of security in Plateau State and environ, have rescued the three students of Plateau State Polytechnic who were kidnapped on Wednesday.

The OPSH confirmed this development in a statement signed by its Media Officer, Major Ishaku Takwa, on Thursday.

The students were kidnapped on Wednesday when armed kidnappers stormed a private hostel: “Plateau Embassy,” on Wednesday at about 7:45pm and abducted three female students of the polytechnic.

Take said the students were rescued unhurt by troops of Operation Safe Haven deployed at Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “The troops deployed at Nding Sesut, a remote community in Barikin Ladi noticed an unusual movement of persons during patrols.

“Troops immediately conducted a cordon and search in the general area that led to the rescue of the three students at an abandoned poultry farm.

“The victims have since been united with their families.

“Manhunt to apprehend the suspects is still ongoing.”

Share.

Related Posts