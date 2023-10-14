Troops rescue six kidnap victims, kill one bandit in Kaduna

The 1 Division, Nigerian Army said its troops have rescued six kidnapped victims, while one bandit was neutralised in Kaduna State.

Its acting Deputy Director, Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, made this disclosure in a statement.

In the statement issued on Friday in Kaduna, Yahaya indicated that the victims were rescued in the early hours of the day.

He explained that the ongoing clearance operation by the troops of the Division had continued to yield positive results.

He said: “The troops acted on credible and timely intelligence on the kidnapping of six persons at Hayin Tsando general area of Maraban Jos, in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

“The gallant troops quickly mobilised, embarked on a search and rescue operation.

“The troops made contact with the bandits and criminal elements and a heavy firefight ensued.

“During the operation, troops successfully rescued six kidnapped victims, captured two AK 47 rifles and neutralised one bandit while others escaped with several degrees of gunshot wounds.

“The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander operation Whirl Punch Major General Valentine Okoro, has commended the troops for their resilience.”

Okoro also charged them to continue the aggressive tempo until all criminal elements in the Division’s Area of Responsibility are completely eradicated.

He also appealed to all paramedics to be on the lookout for persons with gunshot wounds and report to the Nigerian Army and other sister security services for prompt action.