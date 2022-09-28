Troops rescue seven kidnap victims in Kaduna State

Troops of “Operation Forest Sanity” have rescued seven kidnapped persons during a fighting patrol between Birnin Gwari and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the rescue.

Aruwan, in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Kaduna, stated that operational feedback from the military indicated that the troops came under fire from the bandits while on patrol,

“The troops returned fire and promptly subdued the bandits who fled into the forests, leaving their captives behind,” he stated.

Aruwan commended the troops for their brave efforts, adding that the rescued victims had been reunited with their families.