Troops rescue 78, kill five terrorists in Borno villages

The Nigerian Army said the Combat Team of the 7 Division on Friday rescued 78 hostages comprising 35 women and 43 children during an aggressive clearance patrol in terrorists’ enclaves in Borno.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Major-General Onyema Nwachukwu, announced this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the troops had continued to pounce on the vestiges of the Islamic State of West African Province and their JAS counterparts in North East Nigeria.

He said the troops successfully cleared six villages where terrorists hibernated with their hostages in a fierce gun battle, eliminating five of the criminals.

He said the enclaves and villages cleared by the troops included Ngurusoye, Sabon Gari, Mairamri 1 and 2, Bula Dalo, and Bula Dalo extension as well as Yamanci and Gargaji general areas.

Also Read:

According to him, items recovered are one terrorists’ flag and a mobile phone belonging to the terrorists.

“The rescued victims are in custody for preliminary investigation and profiling.

“The troops have continued to maintain momentum in the ongoing Operation Desert Sanity III to rid the North East of terrorists and insurgents,” he said.