Troops rescue 16 kidnap victims, kill three bandits in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have rescued 16 kidnapped victims, killing three bandits in separate operations in two Local Government Areas of Birnin-Gwari and Igabi of Kaduna State.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement Tuesday, said some of the rescued victims had been rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical treatment.

The Commissioner stated that items recovered from the terrorists included; one AK47 rifle, one pump action gun, one Improvised Explosive Device, one Baofeng Radio, and 10 motorcycles.

He said: “Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have rescued 16 citizens in operations spanning Birnin Gwari-Kaduna Road and a location in Igabi LGA.

“According to operational feedback, the troops responded to a distress call along the Udawa-Manini axis of the Birnin Gwari-Kaduna Road. The troops arrived to foil the attack, rescuing 15 persons in the process. Some of the rescued persons who sustained injuries were rushed to hospital for treatment.

“Similarly, troops of Operation Forest Sanity responded to a distress call from Gonan Doctor village, Igabi LGA, and laid ambush at a likely crossing point in Maraban Huda village.

“Contact was made with the bandits, and following a firefight, one bandit was neutralised.

“A kidnapped victim was rescued, though injured by the bandits, and was rushed to the Jaji Cantonment Hospital for treatment. One motorcycle was recovered.

“Furthermore, in response to credible intelligence of bandits’ movement around an interstate boundary area, troops of Operation Forest Sanity set up ambush positions around Mangoro general area around Chikun-Birnin Gwari LGA, on the boundary with Shiroro LGA of neighbouring Niger State.

“The troops engaged the approaching bandits and neutralised two. The troops also recovered one AK47 rifle, one pump action gun, one Improvised Explosive Device, one Baofeng Radio, and 10 motorcycles.”

The commissioner noted that Governor Nasir El-Rufai was excited about the reports and expressed satisfaction at the breakthroughs recorded by the security forces.

He added that the governor praised the gallantry of the troops for the success of the rescue operation and prayed for the quick recovery of injured victims.