Troops rescue 15 kidnapped commuters in Kaduna – Commissioner

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have rescued 15 commuters in Jagindi, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

He said that the 15 commuters were kidnapped from two vehicles in the area while on transit and the troops responded to a distress call and mobilised swiftly to the location.

Aruwan said that the acting governor, Hadiza Balarabe, received the report on the rescue with satisfaction and thanked the troops for their swift response which resulted in the rescue of the commuters.

“The troops are sustaining search and rescue operations in the area,” Aruwan said.