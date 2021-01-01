The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have rescued 10 kidnapped victims from bandits, eliminated one of the bandits and arrested one in Katsina and Zamfara States.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, in a statement on Friday said the operations were conducted on Thursday at different locations.

He said the troops on Thursday encountered the bandits while on routine patrol around Gidan Dan Nunu and Dutsi villages in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Enenche said the troops successfully rescued seven victims during the encounter.

He also disclosed that troops of Forward Operating Base Dangulbi arrested one Zayanu Abdullahi from Shinkafi District with huge amount of money while on stop and search patrol.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was involved in buying stolen cows from bandits.

Enenche added: “Further investigation revealed that the suspect has been a collaborator with bandits.

“The suspect is in custody for further action.

“The gallant troops acting on credible intelligence that bandits were operating in Kimbisawa village of Batsari LGA of Katsina State, swiftly mobilised to the village and rescued two women and a child kidnapped by the bandits.

“Rescued victims were immediately reunited with their families,” he said.

Enenche further disclosed that troops on the same day eliminated one bandit in an ambush, while on routine patrol along Batsari-Jibia Road.

According to him, bandits engaged the troops from a high ground but contact was successfully cleared due to troops’ superior firepower.

“One bandit was neutralised, while others escaped with gunshot wounds,” he said.