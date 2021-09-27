Troops repel ISWAP attack on military base in Sokoto

The Nigerian Army says its troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, in conjunction with other security agencies, successfully repelled an attack by suspected Islamic States for West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists and bandits on the Forward Operation Base (FOB) at Burkusuma in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The failed attack, which took place at about 5:30am, 26 September 2021, in the remote border settlement with Niger Republic was swiftly repelled by troops, according to a statement by Major-General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr, the Director Defence Information.

“The attackers came in large numbers using telecom network provided from neighbouring country, capitalised on the lean rear area protection force when the main troops were out conducting offensive operations within their area of responsibility.

“However, the swift reinforcement by own troops helped to counter the attack as many of the ISWAP fighters were eliminated while some scrambled with various degrees of injuries, resulting to their pursuit to Bassira in Niger Republic.”

He, however, confirmed that some Nigerian troops were killed in the attack, though he did not mention the number of casualties.

“Meanwhile, Nigerian and Nigerien forces in a collaborative operation are currently trailing the remaining ISWAP fighters. The general security within the FOB and its environs has been stabilized,” he added.