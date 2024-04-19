Troops repel IPOB/ESN terrorists attack in Okija, neutralise several fighters

Nigerian Army troops have successfully repelled an attack by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and its militia arm, the Eastern Security Network, in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Nigerian Army confirmed the development in a post on its X handle on Friday, adding that one Soldier died.

The Nigerian Army said the dissidents, armed with AK-47 rifles and riding in two Lexus vehicles and motorbikes, launched a surprise attack on the town, opening fire at troops engaged in internal security operations.

It said the troops swiftly and decisively responded and countered the attack, neutralising unconfirmed numbers of the attackers, while others fled the scene with gunshot wounds, as traces of blood were seen along their escape route.

According to the post, one soldier paid the ultimate price in the line of duty, while two others sustained critical injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

It added: “The Nigerian Army remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and will continue to confront all threats to peace and stability in the region.

“The bravery and dedication of our troops in the face of danger are testimonies of their unwavering commitment to protecting the people and communities.”