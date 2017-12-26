Troops repel insurgents’ attack in Maiduguri

Nigerian troops operating under Operation Lafiya Dole, the team battling the Boko Haram insurgency, on Monday repelled an attack by suspected insurgents at a security checkpoint few kilometres away from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the incident occurred at about 5:30pm at Moloi area on the outskirts of Maiduguri.

The insurgents were said to have torched some houses and vandalized vehicles on Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu Road.

An eyewitness, Aji Maina, said the insurgents attacked and shot sporadically, a situation which made the villagers to scamper for safety and flee their homes.

Maina said the residents of Moloi and adjourning villages had to run into Polo and other areas of Maiduguri for safety.

He, however, said soldiers deployed to the area engaged the insurgents and repelled the attack.

He said: “The insurgents attacked the ED security section, torched houses and motorists caught in the cross fire.

“At present, no one can ascertain the extent of damages or casualties in the attack.

“Many people fled their homes and scampered for safety into Maiduguri.”

NAN reports, however, that security had been beefed up in the metropolis to thwart any breach of peace, while people are going about their normal activities.

The Police and military authorities are yet to comment on the incident.