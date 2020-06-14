The Defence Headquarters says the troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces successfully repelled an attack by the Boko Haram/Islamic States West Province terrorists and eliminated 20 of them in Monguno, Borno State on Saturday.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Enenche said the ground troops of Sector 3 and Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists who attempted to breach the town.

He added that four gun trucks belonging to the terrorists were destroyed during the counter attack by the Air Task Force.

According to him, the troops also captured some of the terrorists and their equipment.

He said: “The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria commends the land component and Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole for the dexterity and professionalism exhibited during this operation.

“The troops are further encouraged to remain resolute and decisive in their ground and air offensives in the theatre.”